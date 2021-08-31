NICKELSVILLE, VA - Esta (Jessee) Jordan, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Monday, August 30, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Esta was born in Russell County, VA on February 10, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Cleaves and Ada (Kiser) Jessee.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 60 years, Maynard Curtis Jordan; and sons, Ronnie and David Jordan preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Jordan; son, Randy Jordan and wife, Sherry; adopted sons, Shaun Stapleton, and Travis Stapleton and wife, Robin; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; sister, Jean Vencil; brother, Mousey Jessee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, at the mausoleum at Temple Hill for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Jordan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Esta (Jessee) Jordan.