Ervin Douglas (Doug) Quesenberry (70) passed away on August 15, 2020. Doug was born on November 12, 1949 to the late Evelyn and Charles Quesenberry.
Doug is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Stacy Quesenberry and his best friend and fur baby Poco. He is survived by his two brothers Larry Smith of Gate City, VA and Charles Quesenberry Jr. of Blountville, TN, his 4 nieces, and his fur baby, Princess.
Doug honorably served his country during the Vietnam War and was a proud Army Veteran. Many thanks to his lifelong friend Judy for the care and compassion she has shown Doug during his illness.
A graveside service and military honors will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN on August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m.