WEBER CITY, VA - Walter Ernest “Ernie” Vicars, 86, Weber City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Ernie was born in the Hill Station community of Scott County, VA on April 20, 1936, and was the son of the late Walter Ernest, Sr., and Daisy (Herron) Vicars.
Ernie was part of the Local Carpenters Union in Indianapolis and West Lafayette Indiana. “Red” as he was known was very proud of the Schools, Hospitals, and Commercial Buildings he had the opportunity to help build.
In addition to his parents, his infant son, Texas, and sister, Peggy Morris preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Velma (Bellamy) Vicars, daughters, Roma Thomas, Rose Qwin, Ruth Smith, Crystal Vicars Pugh, and Mary Beth Matlock and husband, Bryon, sons, Jerry Vicars, and Jeff Jennings, and wife, Janice (Tuttie), several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sisters, Imogene Ramey, Margaret Dean and husband, Paul, and Rachel Vicars, brothers, Jim Vicars and wife, Linda, Ronald Vicars and wife, Peggy, and Mark Vicars, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Eulogies will be given by his grandsons, John Matlock, Clark Sigmund, and Joshua Sigmund.