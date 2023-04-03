WEBER CITY, VA - Walter Ernest “Ernie” Vicars, 86, Weber City, VA passed away, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Ernie was born in the Hill Station community of Scott County, VA on April 20, 1936, and was the son of the late Walter Ernest, Sr., and Daisy (Herron) Vicars.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you