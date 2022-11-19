Ernie Hobbs Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Ernie Hobbs, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Russ Pearson officiating. Military Honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.Pallbearers will be Kaden Hobbs, Luke Jarnigan, Jack Johnson, Keener Mallicote, Bill Collins, Todd Collins, and Daniel Davis.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pallbearer Military Honors Military Graveside Bill Collins Jack Johnson Keener Mallicote Todd Collins Recommended for you