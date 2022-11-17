KINGSPORT - Ernie Hobbs, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

