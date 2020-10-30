Ernestine “Teeny” Mongle was born October 29, 1920, and passed over to Glory on her 100th birthday, October 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dolen Morelock and Maurice Mongle; stepson, John Mongle; sons, Phillip and Harry George Morelock; parents, J. Harry and Maxie Sloan; and brother, Cephas Sloan.
Ernestine is survived by her sister, Helen Taylor; niece, Terry Belote; nephews, Rusty Taylor, Steve Taylor, and John Sloan; and several special great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 3200 Glen Alpine Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.