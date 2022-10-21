KINGSPORT - Ernest Williams, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Ernie was born in Wise, VA, in 1955. He got his CDL license and spent most of his life driving trucks for several companies; in the last few years, it was Englander. He loved his job; when he wasn't home, that is where he loved to be. He was a devoted family man; when he was home, he spent all his time with his family. He loved them dearly. Ernie was a kind, caring, and stand-up soul. Everyone loved and respected him that met him. We will miss him greatly.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Ruby Williams; brother, Kenneth Williams.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 24 years, Julie; children, Ernest "Dwayne" and wife Heather, Jacob Gillespie and wife Kaitlin, Jessica Pearcy and husband Dakota, Josie Gillespie; grandchildren, Kara Kameron, Juliyn Jaclyn, Jordyn, Joseph, and Addilyn; brother, Chester Williams; sisters, Evelyn Neeley, Reca Mullins and husband Donald, Della Wininger and husband David, Deanna Long and husband Eric; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial on October 28th at 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward final expenses can be made by calling Trinity or visiting the online obituary.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.