KINGSPORT - Ernest Williams, 67, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Ernie was born in Wise, VA, in 1955. He got his CDL license and spent most of his life driving trucks for several companies; in the last few years, it was Englander. He loved his job; when he wasn't home, that is where he loved to be. He was a devoted family man; when he was home, he spent all his time with his family. He loved them dearly. Ernie was a kind, caring, and stand-up soul. Everyone loved and respected him that met him. We will miss him greatly.

