CHURCH HILL – Ernest William “Butch” Whitaker, 82, went home to be with his Lord Monday, December 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Butch was born in Kingsport on October 20, 1940. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Holston Defense as an insulator. Sullivan Baptist was his home church. He was a man of faith who loved his Lord and loved to minister to people. Butch never met a stranger, he loved everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet “Jan” Whitaker; parents, Sherman, and Henrietta Whitaker; and brother, Steve Whitaker.
Survivors include his sons; Ernest “Chip” Whitaker II and wife, Teresa, Steve Whitaker and wife, Julie, granddaughter, Courtney Rowland (Chris); great granddaughter, Montana Rowland; sister, Nickie Pippin (Tom); special friend and longtime Air Force buddy, John “JuJu” Honeycutt; special neighbors, Clarence Greear, Bobby Mullins and the Philyaw family; Terry Bivens and Sean Fansler who he loved as his own sons; a host of extended family and friends who Butch dearly loved.
Due to illness concerns everyone is asked to please wear a mask. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will be live streamed at 11:00 AM. The visitation will follow from 12:00-2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
The family would like to say a special thanks to all medical staff members that loved and cared for Butch.