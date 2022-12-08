CHURCH HILL – Ernest William “Butch” Whitaker, 82, went home to be with his Lord Monday, December 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Butch was born in Kingsport on October 20, 1940. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Holston Defense as an insulator. Sullivan Baptist was his home church. He was a man of faith who loved his Lord and loved to minister to people. Butch never met a stranger, he loved everyone he met.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video