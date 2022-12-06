Ernest William “Butch” Whitaker Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Ernest William “Butch” Whitaker, 82, went home to be with his Lord Monday, December 6, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ernest William Whitaker Hill Christianity Funeral Home Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Illness Lord Recommended for you