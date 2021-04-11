KINGSPORT - Ernest “Vance” Murray, 78, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Military Committal Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post # 3 and Gate City Post #265.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to The Life Care Center of Gray, Ginger and Misty for the love and care they showed Vance.
