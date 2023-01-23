GATE CITY, VA - Ernest Jennings “Trig” Robinette, Jr., 80, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Trig was born in Kingsport, TN on November 10, 1942, and was the son of the late Ernest J. “Skinny” and Dorothy (Waldroup) Robinette, Sr.

