GATE CITY, VA - Ernest Jennings “Trig” Robinette, Jr., 80, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Trig was born in Kingsport, TN on November 10, 1942, and was the son of the late Ernest J. “Skinny” and Dorothy (Waldroup) Robinette, Sr.
He was a member of the Gate City Fire Department for many years, and a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Gate City, VA.
Trig loved to volunteer his time to the church, the Gate City Little League Program, and to his Gate City community.
In addition to his parents, his brother, George Robinette preceded him in death.
Trig is survived by his sons, Steve Robinette, Bristol, VA and Matthew Robinette, Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, Andrea (Isaac) Buchanan, and Dakota Worley, great grandchildren, Gibson and Carter Buchanan, brother, William “Johnny” Robinette, Durham, NC, and nephews, Adam and Thomas Robinette.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab, and to Joyce Hood, mother of Steve and Matthew, for her love, care, and support of Trig.