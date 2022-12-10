Ernest Kenneth Ledbetter, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Sullivan County and a 1956 graduate of Sullivan High School. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He retired from Holston Defense after 29 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed working on the family farm raising beef cattle. He was a good, kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Veston Ledbetter and Lurley McCulley Ledbetter; siblings, Delno Ledbetter (Juanita), Lucy Ledbetter, George Ledbetter (Jean), Jean Sheldon; brother-in-law, Earl Cox; nephew, Timmy Ledbetter.

