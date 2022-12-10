Ernest Kenneth Ledbetter, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Sullivan County and a 1956 graduate of Sullivan High School. Kenneth served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He retired from Holston Defense after 29 years of service. Kenneth enjoyed working on the family farm raising beef cattle. He was a good, kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Veston Ledbetter and Lurley McCulley Ledbetter; siblings, Delno Ledbetter (Juanita), Lucy Ledbetter, George Ledbetter (Jean), Jean Sheldon; brother-in-law, Earl Cox; nephew, Timmy Ledbetter.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Mae Cox; brother, Wayne Ledbetter; brother-in-law, Mickey Sheldon; nephews, Tom Ledbetter (Martha), David Cox (Melissa), David Sheldon, Steven Sheldon (Sharon); cousin, Lou Ann McCulley Moore, whom the family wishes to thank for her attention during Kenneth’s brief battle with lymphoma.
A graveside service and burial will be in the Easley/McCulley Cemetery on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., with honors presented by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Cemetery Maintenance Fund, First Horizon Bank, c/o Lou Ann Moore, 235 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.