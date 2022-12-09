Ernest Kenneth Ledbetter Dec 9, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ernest Kenneth Ledbetter, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ernest Kenneth Ledbetter Kingsport Condolence Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you