JACKSBORO, TN. / WISE COUNTY, VA - Ernest Gamble 68, passed away on Wednesday at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Ernest was born in Wise County, Va., the son of the late Merkle and Mollie "Slusher" Gamble, he was one of 14 siblings. After graduating high school, he moved to Michigan to get a job in the Automobile manufacturing plants, where he was employed until his retirement. After retirement he moved to Tennessee. He was a foster dad to over 21 children and he made a lasting impact on their lives. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers; Joe Gamble, Allen Gamble, Larry Gamble, Leon Gamble, Bobby Gene Gamble & his twin, Burnest Gamble, sisters; Phyllis Gamble, Joyce Lyons, and Geraldine Hardin. Surviving loved ones; his life partner Patricia Sochowicz, two children, Trinity Shawn Gamble, and Trina Gamble Dingus, other children; Marissa Bellas, Paul Melnykowski , Greg Melnykowski , 13 grandchildren, brothers; Tim Gamble his wife, Carolyn, Kenneth Gamble, his wife, Harriet, Sisters, Shirley Nigbur, and Brenda Wade, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Holding Funeral Home, the service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. The committal service will be held following the service, in Riverview cemetery in East Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. You may go online to see the arrangements, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ernest Gamble.