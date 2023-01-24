KINGSPORT - Ernest “Clay” Carter, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. Clay loved to watch his grandchildren play sports; his favorite of which was basketball. He was a graduate of Gate City High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball. He was later drafted into the army in 1968. Following an honorable discharge from the army, he went back to working at Eastman, where he was a tool fabricator for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Cowell Carter and Vesta Homell Carter; and sister, Margaret Carter Harris.
Clay is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Carter; children, Lisa Steadman and her daughter Tasha Lesniewski and wife Lilian, Shannon Carter and his children Drew, Margaret, Clay, and Brady Carter, Lindsay Jones and husband Wendell and their children Campbell and Carter Jones.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on January 25, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Kevin Morris officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, at 3:30p.m.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Jones, Shannon Carter, Drew Carter, Clay Carter, Brady Carter, Trey Darnell, Tim Darnell, and Ronnie Meade. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Quillen, Kayro Taylor and Bill Mann.
Special thanks to Dr. Maatouk and staff at KHO, Amedisys Home Health Therapists, American House/Elmcroft with a special thank you to Rose, Keisha, and the rest of the staff, as well as Amedisys Hospice with a special thank you to Bobbie Jo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends For The Fight/Lymphoma Fund, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.