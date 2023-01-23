KINGSPORT - Ernest “Clay” Carter, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. Clay loved to watch his grandchildren play sports; his favorite of which was basketball. He was a graduate of Gate City High School, where he enjoyed playing baseball. He was later drafted into the army in 1968. Following an honorable discharge from the army, he went back to working at Eastman, where he was a tool fabricator for more than 30 years, retiring in 1998.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Cowell Carter and Vesta Homell Carter; and sister, Margaret Carter Harris.

