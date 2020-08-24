WISE, VA - Ernest Charles Mullins Jr., 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family.
Sr Chief was born in Praise, Kentucky to the late Ernest C Mullins (Moon), Sr and Alice Reed Mullins.
E.C. was a retired United States Military Veteran. He enrolled in the US Navy in 1946 as a drafter and retired in 1975 with 22 years active service and 8 years fleet reserve time to complete his 30 years of service. Mullins retired as a Senior chief petty officer. Senior Chief Mullins enjoyed his years of military service. He had respect for all who served honorably in all branch of our military.
E.C. was one of five brothers, a son and a nephew to serve in the U.S navy and a grandson who is currently serving in the U.S army reserve.
Sr. Chief Mullins was a brave and loyal officer as well as a patient, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married Margaret Louise Mullins in 1977 in Norton, Va.
E.C. was an avid golfer a game he loved and played for many years with four holes in one. He was a long time member of the Lonesome Pine Country Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Don Jack Mullins, Haskel Mullins; and his sister, Pauline Akers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Margaret Louise Mullins; his daughter, Debrah Haney; his sons, Ernest Charles Mullins III, Billy Church (Christy), Terry Church (Brandy) and Paul Church; grandchildren, Vanessa Yates, Christy Pauley (Jamie), Kiley Farmer, Zachary Church (Noelle), Caleb Church (Kayley), Aaron Thompson, Taylor Baker (Zachary), Jacob Church, Emily Broadwater, and Aubrey Thompson; great-great-grandchildren, Tyler Vanover, Parker Church, Dean Church, Carter Baker, Emitt Church, and Jamison Church; Special Brother and Sister-in-Law, Bobby and Regina Thompson; brothers, Bob Mullins (Pat) and Jonny Mullins (Willene); sister, Phyllis Golf (Hurley); and several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private services were held. Burial will be in the Laurel Grove Cemetery, in Norton, VA. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to United Service Organization Inc, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20090-6860. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
