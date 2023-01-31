KINGSPORT - Ernest Arthur Thomas 90, Kingsport, TN gained his Heavenly reward when he met Jesus on January 25, 2023.
He was born in Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late Clinton L. and Bessie (Clark) Thomas.
He was a retired Electrician with the Meade Corporation. He also in his lifetime built over 50 houses, developed several subdivisions, Mini Storage Complexes, and Mobile Home Parks.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Shirley Ann (Harris) Thomas preceded him in death in 2015.
Ernest is survived by his daughter, Hope Thomas of the home; and son, Rick Thomas, four grandchildren, Cynde Thomas and husband, Brad Peters, Rikki McCugh and husband, Ben, Devin Thomas and wife, Erin, and Jordan Thomas. He had three very special great grandchildren, Mya Thomas, Jenna Thomas, and Braxton McCugh.
Ernest and Shirley fell in love at a very young age and were sweethearts for life. They had a wonderful marriage and were blessed with a great life and loving children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He loved not only family, but his friends and church family as well. He was currently a member of The Fellowship H.U.B. Church. He was formerly a sixty plus year member of The Apostolic Lighthouse Church.
In honor of his wishes, he chose to only have a private family and special friends service at the time of his entombment. Pastor Ryan Davis and Bishop David Peters will be conducting this special service.
We are going to miss him terribly. In fact, we already do and there is a huge void. In saying that, we know he wouldn’t trade what he has now for anything. We told him as he was leaving this world that he would be joining Mamaw, and for them to pick out a mansion big enough for all of us. “We love you and we will see you soon”.
An online guest register is available for the Thomas family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ernest Arthur Thomas.
