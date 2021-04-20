KINGSPORT - Erma Lee “Ermie” Burton, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Saint Luke United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hodges and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services should wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
