KINGSPORT - Erma Lee “Ermie” Burton, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 28, 1929, in Lee County, VA to the late John and Myrtle Cox Goins.
Erma was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Erma was a 1949 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
She enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening and attending events at the Kingsport Senior Citizens Center.
Erma retired from Sears as a customer service representative following over thirty years of service.
She was a member of Saint Luke United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir.
In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Farmer; brothers, Claude Goins and R.C. Goins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of sixty-six years, Millard A. “Millo” Burton; sons, Rodney Burton (Kathy) and Johnny Burton (Melissa); grandchildren, Kayley Farmer (Jay), Torey Haile (Doug), Bo Burton, Logan Burton, John Newley Burton and Afton Burton; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Luke and Cole Farmer, Josey and Tilley Haile; sister, Irene Kinkead; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Saint Luke United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hodges and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services should wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Suncrest Hospice, especially, Teana, Amanda, Jackie and Sheila. Also, a special thank you to Erma’s caregivers, Jeri, Sierra, Betty, Pinkie, Gracie and Nona.
