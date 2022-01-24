ROGERSVILLE - Erling "Carl" Nelson, Sr., age 83, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. Carl was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith Spencer Nelson, parents Erling and Helen Hannah Nelson.
He is survived by his daughter Eileen Jeanette Brown of OR, sons, Erling Carl Nelson, Jr. of Rogersville and Harlan Edward Nelson of OR; several grandchildren.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Marshall Stubblefield officiating. Interment will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by TN Army National Guard and Hawkins County Color Guard.
