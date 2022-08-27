It’s Another Day in Paradise
ROAN MOUNTAIN - Erik Charles Anderson, age 71, of Roan Mountain TN, passed from this life after surgery complications on August 4, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Kingsport, TN where he played soccer and ran track. He attended high school at Suwanee Military Academy, graduating in 1969. From there he went to the Air Force Academy, graduating in 1973, which launched a distinguished and decorated military career in the United States Air Force, where he served in Space and Missile Operations until he retired at the rank of Colonel. After serving as a civilian with Booz Allen Hamilton for some years, Erik heard the call of the East Tennessee mountains and “retired” with his wife Cynthia to Roan Mountain. Erik’s impact was felt throughout East Tennessee through his work with Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, the ACS food pantry, Carter County Parks & Rec Board, and the Roan Mountain Community Park that was so impacted by his work that the community re-named the park in his honor.
Erik was loved by many in both family and community where he was respected for his logical and compassionate leadership, admired for his principled integrity, appreciated for his generous spirit, and remembered for his unflappable positive attitude and infectious enthusiasm.
His accomplishments were many: leading the successful launch of countless military satellites, tracking Santa Claus at NORAD on Christmas Eve, preforming as a Master Whistler, decorated military service, clearing an entire dance floor at a formal event with a single fart, holding the USAF record for duration of a spoon hanging on his nose, an extreme golf handicap, hash house harrier, Air Force Academy dumpster sailing, playing an essential role in the development of the Roan Mountain community park, proud husband, father and grandfather, and if we told you any more about what he did… we’d have to kill you.
Erik is survived by his wife Cynthia Anderson of Roan Mountain TN, daughter Erin Wallace and husband John of Annandale VA, daughter Tiffany Sapp and husband Jayon of Gray TN, grandchildren Lilah Sherrange, Daniel Sherrange, Leo Sapp and Antigone Wallace, and beloved Scottish Terriers Hamish and Freya. Other surviving family include sister Sandra Stiehl of Atlantic Beach NC, brother Mark Anderson of Kingsport TN, niece Samantha Byers of Concord NC, and Scott Stiehl of Newport NC.
Erik was preceded in death by his parents V.E. (Andy) Anderson and Eudora Anderson of Kingsport TN, and sister Cinda Rae of Columbia SC.
Erik’s family and friends had a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, August 13th which was hosted by Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Erik’s name to ACS Thrift Shop and Food Pantry, c/o Magil Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 83, Roan Mountain, TN 37687
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Anderson family. 423-928-2245