KINGSPORT - Erica Danielle Houseright, 37, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 27th, 2022.
Danielle was born in 1985 in Kingsport, TN where she resided her whole life. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School class of 2003. She loved writing, drawing, travelling, and animals. She had a kind gentle heart and above all loved her son, Hunter. Those that knew her would remember her smile, she always had a smile. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles and Ray Parker; paternal grandad, Earl Owens.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Hunter Lee Jacob Houseright; father, Mike Owens; step-dad and mother, John and Teresa Hall; step-brother, Dylan Hall; sisters, Tonya Owens and Jessie Long; paternal grandmother, Betty Jo Owens.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial on Thursday March 3rd from 5pm to 7pm. Service will follow at 7pm. Graveside service will be held on Friday March 4th at Liberty Hill in Mt Carmel at 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.