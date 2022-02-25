ROSE HILL, VA - Eric Cody Sizemore, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home.
Cody was full of life and enjoyed being with his family, pulling pranks, and any type of music. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Ira & Onalee Eldridge; aunt, Cindy Scott; and uncle, Donnie Eldridge.
His survivors include: his parents, Nancy Collins of the home and Donald Sizemore of Harrogate, TN; his sisters: Jennifer Lemons & Jason of Hancock County, TN; Linda Jones & Rick of Rose Hill; Valerie Harmon & Ronnie of Tazewell, TN; Wilma Cole of Harrogate, TN; Uncles: Arnold "Dick" Eldridge & Diane of Ewing, VA, Bobby & Ella Eldridge of Rose Hill, VA; nieces & nephews: Michael & Alyssa Lemons, Anna Grace Louthen, Samantha & Michael Harmon, Michael & Josh Daniels, and a host of other close friends and relatives.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 5PM-7PM at Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel with Michael Riebe officiating. A committal service will be conducted at 1PM on Monday, February 28, 2022, in the Eldridge Family Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30PM to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online register is available for the family by visiting, www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill is honored to serve the family of Eric Cody Sizemore.