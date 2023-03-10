KINGSPORT - Enos Mack “Ole Man” Blakley, 81 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Holston Rehab, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kingsport on May 2, 1941, a son of the late Dudley and Maggie Blakley. He has resided in this area his entire life. Enos married Shirley Nyoka on April 4, 1964 in Kingsport and had worked at Kingsport Press. He was of the Baptist faith. Enos will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw and friend who loved to watch Nascar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Blakley; sons, Anthony Blakley and Ricky Ramey; granddaughter, Nikki Ramey; and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his son, Robby Blakley and wife Ronda of Kingsport; five grandchildren, Travis Ramey and wife Mandy, Cody Blakley and wife Amanda, Hunter Blakley and wife Ashley, Logan Joyner and husband Aaron, and Benjamin Blakley; great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece, Artie Blakley and Tammy Lawson; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those attending committal services are asked to assembly at the cemetery at 11:00 a.m.