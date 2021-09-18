Enoch Ford, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Village in Allendale.
Enoch was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He retired from Volunteer High School as a custodian. Enoch was a member of Harvest Community Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Millard “Poodle” Ford; parents, Robert F. and Eippie Ford; daughter-in-law, Kubelene “Kubie” Harmon Ford; sisters, Grace Burchfield and Lily Jenkins; brother, Eck Ford.
Enoch is survived by his son, Bobby Ford; grandson, Robert Ford (Lindsey); great grandchild, Henry Enoch Ford; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at Robert’s house, 799 Hammond Avenue Mt. Carmel, TN 37645. A funeral service will be at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bud Beverly officiating. A private entombment will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Vaughn, Chuck Jones, Jamie Jones, Randy Jones, Steve Thomas, and Bobby Reynolds.
A special thank you to the Village in Allandale for the wonderful care they provided Enoch.
To leave an online message for the Ford family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Ford family.