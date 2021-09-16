MOUNT CARMEL – Enoch Ford, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Village in Allendale.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
