Enoch Dimmon Fansler (E.D.), 73, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a long period of declining health.
E.D. was employed for 35 years at the Kingsport Press and served for 22 years in the Army and Army Reserves. E.D. was a good man who uncomplainingly dealt with challenges. He was a lover of books and a voracious reader. He spent many happy years assisting at The Old Tyme Auction, playing golf, fishing, traveling, and time at Cherokee. He was surrounded by a loving family who doted on him. His kind and patient demeanor helped forge a sound marriage and successful children. His wit is weaved into our daily conversations in the punchlines of the jokes he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia of 37 years; son Jason Fansler and wife Dina, daughter Rachael Wagner and husband Philip, daughter Stephanie McConnell and husband Kevin; grandchildren Taylor Mason, Sierra Fansler, and Cole Fansler of Fernandina Beach, FL, Olivia Morgan, Cameron Wagner, Dayton Wagner, Valerie McConnell; great-grandchildren, Ryder Morgan and Reagan Morgan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Restore Life USA, P.O. Box 1113, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
A memorial service will be held at First Broad Street UMC on February 6, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM.