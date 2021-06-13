FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Emory Lee. Lane, 90, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Cecil Kerns officiating. Mickey and Nikki Summey will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by members of the United Sates Naval Funeral Honors Team, and member of the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, and Post #265 Gate City, VA at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family, and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Emory L. Lane.