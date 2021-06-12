FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Emory Lee. Lane, 90, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on October 20, 1930, and was the son of the late Marlin and Ethel Lane.
Emory was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved gardening, sitting on the porch, singing, woodworking, and storytelling.
He was veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean War on the USS ALT, and a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Juanita (Lawson) Lane; daughter, Patricia Lane; and brothers, James Kelly, Ralph, and Bill Lane preceded him in death.
Surviving is his beloved wife and best friend, Geneva Lane, daughters, Judy Guinn and husband, Jimmy, Connie Hale and husband, Mike, Jackie Denton and husband, Billy, and Mona Roberts and fiancé, Joe Day; grandchildren, Billy Denton, III, Nikki Hale, Garrett Watts, Hunter Watts, and Jamie Blessing; great grandchildren, Blakely, and Charlee Blessing; brothers, George Lane and wife, Tammy, Roy Lane and wife, Janice, and A.J. Lane and wife, Geneva; sister, Anna Lou Bledsoe, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Cecil Kerns officiating. Mickey and Nikki Summey will provide the music.
Military Graveside services will be conducted by members of the United Sates Naval Funeral Honors Team, and member of the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN, and Post #265 Gate City, VA at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Family, and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
