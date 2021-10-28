MT. CARMEL - Emogene McCracken, 83, of Mt. Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday afternoon, October 27, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Scott County, VA, and had lived in Mt. Carmel since her childhood. Emogene was a graduate of Church Hill High School, class of 1956. She was an employee of Kingsport Press, retiring in 2000. Emogene was a member of Belview Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James D. and Viola McCracken; and sister, Mary Frances McCracken.
Emogene is survived by her three sisters, her twin, Christine McCracken, Lela McCracken, and Karen Bradshaw and Benny; two brothers, James McCracken and Leona, and Nelson McCracken and Kathy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. John Owston officiating.
Burial will follow at Kinkead Cemetery in Mt. Carmel.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
