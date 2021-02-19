GATE CITY - Emogene F. Wright, 91, of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.
Born to Charlie and Bertha Fletcher on May 18, 1929, Mabel Emogene Fletcher grew up in the Rye Cove area. After marrying the love of her life, William Harve Wright in 1952, they would later build their home in the Rye Cove community.
Before becoming a mother, Emogene worked at Eastman for 10 years. She worked alongside W. H. on their farm and was a substitute teacher for the Scott County school system for 15 years. She was a life-long member of Riggs Chapel Church in Rye Cove and she sang in a trio with her husband and daughter. Emogene served Jesus, treasured her children, cherished her grandchildren and loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, five brothers (infant twins, Hagen, Clarence and Bobby) and two sisters (Bernice and Ruby).
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Wright Kilgore (Terry), Ed Wright (Stephanie), granddaughter, Kayla Kilgore Dickenson (Josh), grandson, Kyle Kilgore (Shayla), brother, Ted Fletcher (Ilene), sister, Beulah Fletcher Herron (Joe) and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing guidelines. Also, for the safety of the family and all the visitors, hugs and handshakes are not recommended.
The family will hold a walk-thru visitation on Saturday February 20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. A eulogy will be delivered by Kyle Kilgore. Scripture readings by Shayla Kilgore and Josh Dickenson. Songs by Kayla Kilgore, Kaden Kilgore and Stephanie Wright.
A graveside service will be conducted after the funeral at Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA. Pallbearers are son in law, Terry Kilgore, grandson, Kyle Kilgore, grandson in law, Josh Dickenson, nephews, Scottie Duncan, Ted Fletcher, Scotty Frazier. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Allen Benton, Billy Benton, Jimmy Benton, Linville Benton, Ronnie Benton and Mike Wright.
