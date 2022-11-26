DUFFIELD, VA - Emogene (Jones) Bush, 90, Duffield, VA passed away, Friday, November 25, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor, Duffield, VA.
Emogene was born, April 9, 1932 in Scott County, VA, and was the daughter of the late Kelly Joseph and Ethel Elizabeth (Sloan) Jones.
In addition to her parents, her infant daughter, Angelee Bush, brothers, Hobert, Ivan, and Bobby Jones, brother-in-law, Lester Winegar, and a niece, Teresa Burton preceded her in death.
Before her lengthy illness, she retired from Masco Tech Industries. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed the outdoors.
Emogene was of the Christian Faith and attended Wolfe’s Chapel until her failing health prevented her from doing so.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Thomas Bowen, grandchildren, Jordan and Savanah Bowen, sister, Pauline Winegar, sisters-in-law, Rebecca Jones, Thelma Jones, and Mary Jones, along with several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be a Graveside Service only conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Jones-Hammonds Cemetery on Angler’s Way, Duffield with Evangelist Garry Hood, and Brother Joseph Jones officiating. A. J. Lane, and Jordan Bowen will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Monday for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Ridgecrest Manor, especially on the Carter’s Fold Unit for their love and care.