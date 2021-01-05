NICKELSVILLE, VA - Emmitt Lee “Chub” Burke, Jr., 83, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.
There will be a walk-through visitation at Gate City Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Hartsock Family Cemetery, Little Duck Road, Nickelsville, VA with Pastor Eddie Taylor officiating.
Grandsons and nephews, Jody Burke, Josh Austin, Travis Nickels, Bryan Burke, Erik Burke, and Brandon Burke will serve as pallbearers. Peyton Burke, William Burke, Neil Burke, and Aaron Burke will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Twin Springs Athletic Boosters in Chub’s name.
