NICKELSVILLE, VA - Emmitt Lee “Chub” Burke, Jr., 83, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.
Chub was born in Nickelsville, VA on November 25, 1937 and was the son of the late Emmitt Lee and Alba Estelle (Hartsock) Burke, Sr.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Nell Nickels and her husband, Ben preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Betty Burke of the home; sons, Sammy Burke and wife, Kellie, Kodak TN, Charles Edward Burke, Nickelsville, VA, and Jamie Burke, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Erik Burke, Bryan Burke, Neil Burke, William Burke, Aaron Burke, Samantha Burke, Hailey Marie Burke, Chloe Burke, and Peyton Burke; brothers, Don Burke and wife, Peggy, Kingsport, TN, Billy Burke and wife, Helen, Nickelsville, VA, Jimmy Burke and wife, Roseanne, Nickelsville, VA, and Ricky Burke and wife, Sue, Nickelsville, VA; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
There will be a walk-through visitation at Gate City Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Hartsock Family Cemetery, Little Duck Road, Nickelsville, VA with Pastor Eddie Taylor officiating.
Grandsons and nephews, Jody Burke, Josh Austin, Travis Nickels, Bryan Burke, Erik Burke, and Brandon Burke will serve as pallbearers. Peyton Burke, William Burke, Neil Burke, and Aaron Burke will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Twin Springs Athletic Boosters in Chub’s name.
