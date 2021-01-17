Emmett Cole Blevins, infant son of Katelynn Grace Rose and Joshua Allan Blevins, went to be with Jesus, Friday, January 15, 2021, at Indian Path Medical Center.
Preceding Emmett in death are his paternal grandmother, Amy Renee Blevins and maternal grandfather, Zane Gray Rose.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his maternal grandparents, Lisa Owens Rose, Mike Rose and wife Pam Rose; paternal grandparents, Gary Allan and Danella Blevins; great-grandparents, Glenn and Jerlene Owens, Gary and Freda Blevins and Janice Sue Rose; uncles, Jarrett Bailey, Arrick Blevins, Peyton Blevins and Brycen Blevins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Baby Land with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.
The care of Emmett Cole Blevins and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.