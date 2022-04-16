KINGSPORT - Emmanuel Riano 21, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Memphis, TN. He was born June 16, 2000, in Paducah, KY.
Emmanuel was a loving and loyal young man who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed music, basketball and spending time with his family and friends.
Emmanuel was presently attending West Kentucky Community & Technical College in Paducah, KY.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Scott Riano; brothers, Sullivan Riano and Donovan Riano; sister, Warren Lesher; grandmother, Betty Riano; grandparents, Floyd and Melinda Beard; aunts, Erika Sams and Miranda Gill; several cousins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Emmanuel Riano and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.