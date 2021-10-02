KINGSPORT - Emma Watson, 92, of Kingsport, TN, died Thursday, September 30, 2021. Emma was very active in her local elections and loved volunteering during voting season. She also loved gardening, cooking, and visiting with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Watson, Jr.; parents, King J Floyd and Ruth Huskey Floyd.
Emma is survived by her son, John L. Watson, III; and special grandpets, Whiskers and Milo.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at East Lawn Memorial Park with John Toney officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Home For Children, 404 Holston Dr, Greeneville, TN 37743.
