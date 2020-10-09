DUFFIELD, VA - Emma Ruth Wright, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
"Ruthie" was a social butterfly who loved any activity, especially crafts and outings. She was of the Baptist faith. She will be greatly missed by all the staff and residents at the Kingston Center Assisted Living Facility and MEOC Pace.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Roy Cecil Howington and Effie Howington.
She is survived by one sister, Linda Starnes of Ft. Blackmore.
A visitation will be held at Holding Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1pm-2pm.
A memorial service will follow in the funeral homes chapel with Pastor Paul Davis officiating.
Special thanks to the staff and residents at the Kingston Center Assisted Living Facility and MEOC Pace.
