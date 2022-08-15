Revelation 21:4 KJV
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Revelation 21:4 KJV
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Emma Lou Lynn, 86, went home to be with the Lord at her home on Saturday, August 13, 11:30am. She was born June 6, 1936 to the late Floyd and Martha (Gamble) Davis.
Emma retired from Rental Uniform Co. She was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church where she and Fred enjoyed working in Seedline Ministries. Emma was an avid reader and loved to put up food. She was a wonderful mother, and we will miss her dearly.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lynn; her son, Randy Lynn; granddaughter, Kimberly; sisters, Evelyn Moffitt, Shirley Howell, Frances Davis, Mavis Winegar, Thelma Ashburn; brothers, Joe Davis, Emmitt Davis, and Carl Davis.
Survivors are her daughter, Diane Bare; sons, Robert Lynn and Steve Lynn; sisters, Marie Sword and Judy Higgins; brother, Roy Davis; grandchildren, Luba, Amy, Andy, Chrissy, Brian, and Michael; great grandchildren, Claudia, Cole, Caroline, Lucas, Niklaus, Henry, Sydney, and Mason; sister-in-law, Betty Greer.
The Lynn family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Gunning’s Baptist Church 213 Shipley Ferry Rd. Blountville, TN 37617 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bob Ferguson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 11am. Pallbearers will be Steve Arnold, Eddie McDavid, Cole McDavid, Greg Sword, and Roy Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the Lynn family has asked that donations be made in Emma’s memory to Gunnings Baptist Church Bible Publishing Ministry the Seedline Ministry, PO Box 450, Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Lynn family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37604 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.