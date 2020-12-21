GATE CITY, VA - Emma Lillian (Lynn) “Granny” Thacker, 74, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA with Pastor Larry Anderson and Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Music will be provided by Pastor Anderson and Pastor Tolley.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Daniel Falin. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Bledsoe and William Trammel.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service can meet at the Gate City Funeral Home by 12 noon to go in procession to the cemetery. Please remain in your vehicles until the procession leaves for the cemetery.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family requests that everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
