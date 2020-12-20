GATE CITY, VA - Emma Lillian (Lynn) “Granny” Thacker, 74, of Gate City, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence.
Emma was born in Hill Station, VA on May 26, 1946 to the late Clinton Cumbo and Evelyn (Ramey) Cumbo.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Billy Ray Gibson; grandparents who raised her, Dallas and Pearlie Ramey; stepdads, Calvert Cumbo and Easton Gregory; stepmom, Mildred Wilson Cumbo; sisters, Brenda and Glenda Cumbo, Ella Jo Bruckner; brothers, Jerry, Farley Jr., J.D., and Kyle Cumbo also preceded her in death.
She worked at Munal Clinic and also as a Home Health Nurse for the Scott County Health Department.
Emma is survived by; husband Merlin Thacker; daughters, Betsy Gibson, Tabatha (Dwayne) Canter, Tonya (Pridemore) Bellamy; son Ray (Michelle) Gibson; sister, Berniece Stoeffler, Opal (Bobby) George, who was raised as her sister, and special sister, Shirley Cumbo; brothers, Terry (Ann) Cumbo, Palmer Cumbo, Cecil (Shirley) Cumbo, Bobby (Earnestine) Cumbo, Wayne (Faye) Cumbo; grandchildren, Dilon Gibson, Austin (Amber) Gibson, Joey Canter, Marissa Canter, Devin Bellamy, Jesse Cradic, Caitlyn Cradic, Timmy Snodgrass; great granddaughter, Marleigh Gibson; and special nephew, Donnie Cumbo.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Morrison Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA with Pastor Larry Anderson and Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Music will be provided by Pastor Anderson and Pastor Tolley.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and Daniel Falin. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Bledsoe and William Trammel.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service can meet at the Gate City Funeral Home by 12 noon to go in procession to the cemetery. Please remain in your vehicles until the procession leaves for the cemetery.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family requests that everyone should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
An online guest register is available for the Thacker family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
