ODESSA, MO - Emma Lee Kiser, of Odessa, Missouri passed away at Research Medical Center in Kansas City on Saturday May 21, 2022. Born January 8, 1990, in Xenia, OH, Emma Lee was a 2008 graduate of Lee High School in Jonesville, VA and later practiced dental assisting in Grain Valley, MO. She was saved and baptized as a member of Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Spring Valley, OH on November 19, 2000. Emma Lee enjoyed writing, drawing, music, & astronomy. She loved animals and was an avid reader. The greatest joy of her short life was her two beautiful children, Braden Michael Freiberger (12) and Eliza Quinn Semler (6) who survive. She is also survived by her great-grandmother, Mary Kiser of Spring Valley, OH, paternal grandparents Perry & Vicki Kiser of Xenia, OH, maternal grandparents Joe & Emma Robinette of Flag Pond, VA, Mother, Donna Robinette of Blackwater, VA, Father, Kevin Kiser (Kristin Conner) of Odessa, MO, 1 sister Angela (Osborne) Rannells (John Scroggins) of Smiths Grove, KY, 1 brother Triston Robinette (Kortney Graham) of Duffield, VA, 4 nieces Mary (Rannells) Campbell, Sara Scroggins, Andrea Robinette, Elaina Scroggins and 3 nephews Kyle Rannells, Christian Johnson, & Logan Bruner, 2 great-nephews, and 1 great-niece, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Candice Elaine (Osborne) Johnson, and 2 nephews Kaden Boyd Johnson, & Jesse Tyler Osborne,
The family will receive friends at Blackwater Lick Primitive Baptist Church (Big Door) in Blackwater, VA on Saturday June 11, 2022, at 2pm prior to a memorial service in her honor at 4:30pm, Brother Jason Robinette officiating. A carry-in dinner will follow (across the road in the old high school) and the family welcomes all to attend in celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a personal note, photos, or small gift of remembrance in her honor that may be cherished by her children for years to come. Donations toward her memorial headstone (to be placed in Robinette cemetery) may also be given or sent to Joe Robinette: 5099 Drycreek Rd, Blackwater, VA 24221.