KINGSPORT - Emma Jean Brown Wright, 87, of Kingsport, went to heaven Saturday, October 23, 2021, following a brief illness.
She was born April 20, 1934, in Scott County, to the late L. E. and Beulah Lane Brown. Emma was a charter member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, who loved with no bounds.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Kenneth (Wayne) “Big Daddy” Wright; sister, Colleen Hicks; brothers, F. M. Brown and Paul Brown; and niece, Teresa McAmis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughter and caregiver, Gwen Ellis (Doug); sons, Rick (Denise) Wright and Craig Wright; grandchildren, Brian Ellis, Andrea King, Jessica Carlton and Cory Wright (Payton); great-grandchildren, Lauryn King, Macy Ellis, Annalee Ellis, Emma Ellis and Joseph Rass Carlton; sister, Norma Teague; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her furbaby, Charlotte.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home of her daughter, Gwen.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Crossroads UMC Building Fund, 200 Bays Cove Trail, Kingsport, TN 37660 or monetary donations to MDA in Joseph R. Carlton’s UTMA account at Eastman Credit Union for his mobility expenses in memory of Emma Wright.
The care of Emma Jean Brown Wright and her family have been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.