KINGSPORT - Emma Geneva Mowdy Wilson, 89, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Kingsport on December 17, 1931 to the late Elmer and Ethel Mowdy.
She loved people and never met a stranger. Emma had a kind and generous heart and enjoyed giving.
Including her parents, Emma is preceded in death by her first husband, Clayton Dunn; second husband, Ralph Wilson; son, Donnie Dunn; grandson, Jeremy Evans; two sisters; and two brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Carla Jones and husband Alan, and Delena Privette and husband Kenneth; daughter-in-law, Marie Dunn; sisters, Nellie Goins, Edith Henry and husband Russell, Ladonna Gilmore, and Sandy Harris and husband Ronald; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; granddog, Patch; special friends, Jeri Kenney, Gladys Hyder, and Eddie Baines, who she considered a “grandson”.
Emma will be laid to rest on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer, officiated by Evangelist Johnny Goins.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Wilson family.