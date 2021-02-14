WEBER CITY, VA - Emma Gene Quillen Fraley was born at home in Scott County, Virginia on February 15, 1934. She passed away in her home on Friday, February 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
There will be a drop by visitation with no formal receiving line beginning at 1:00 pm Monday, February 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor George Winegar will be officiating. The burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church, 134 Chapel Street, Weber City, VA 24290.
