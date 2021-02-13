WEBER CITY, VA - Emma Gene Quillen Fraley was born at home in Scott County, Virginia on February 15, 1934. She passed away in her home on Friday, February 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was a life-long resident of Scott County, Virginia.
Emma was well known for her beautiful roses and loved to share them with the community. She was an active member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she served faithfully teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for 40 some years. She also served as secretary of the Ladies Auxillary and Coordinator of Meal Planning when a death occurred in the church family for 20 years. Emma directed weddings and receptions and made wedding cakes for 40 years for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Will T. Quillen and Dovey Carter Quillen; sisters, Mary Peters and Lillian Jennings; brothers, A.O. Quillen and Homer Quillen.
Emma is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, J.C. Fraley; son, Randall (Tammy) Fraley; daughter, Renee (Randy) Wooten; grandchildren, Brandon Fraley, Amanda Fraley, Dustin Wooten, Megan Wooten, and Katie Wooten.
There will be a drop by visitation with no formal receiving line beginning at 1:00 pm Monday, February 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor George Winegar will be officiating. The burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church, 134 Chapel Street, Weber City, VA 24290.
