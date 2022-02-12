Emma "Emmy" Lou Shipley Marquis was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to Calla Mae and Mack Shipley on July 21, 1929. She was the only child of Mr. And Mrs. Shipley. After moving to Kingsport, Tennessee at a young age, Emmy attended Dobyns Bennett High School and graduated in 1947. She has remained active in the DB alumni association ever since.
In 1947, Emmy went to Tusculum College in Greenville, Tennessee where she met the love of her life- Jim Marquis, a handsome northerner who hailed from New Jersey. Upon graduation, with a degree in philosophy, Emmy became Jim's wife and they settled down in Kingsport to raise a family. In 1969, Jim was called to the priesthood and the family moved to Sewanee, Tennessee.
After Jim graduated from the University of the South seminary, Emmy became the priest's wife in New Johnsonville, Tennessee, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and finally Chattanooga, Tennessee. Jim retired from the priesthood in 1998 and the couple enjoyed their retirement years with friends in Chattanooga often traveling to Panama City Beach and Destin in Florida to eat blue crabs and soak up the sun. Emmy was a loving wife and mother but also the life of a party! She found nothing more satisfying than enjoying a cold beer on a hot day with Jim and friends.
In 2011, Emmy and Jim moved to Memphis to be near family. Emmy died on the morning of February 1, 2022 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her parents, Mack and Calla Mae Shipley, her husband, Jim Marquis, and her son, Jeffrey Marquis. She is survived by her son, James F. Marquis, III of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, her daughter, Kay Anderson, son-in-law, Dr. Keith Anderson of Memphis, and her daughter in law, Carol Marquis, of Kissimmee, Florida. She also leaves her grandchildren: Dustin Daly, Skylar Marquis, and Cody Marquis all from Kissimmee, Florida and Jordan A. Royals and her husband, Tyler Royals of Memphis, Tennessee and Kendall T. Anderson of Jackson, Mississippi as well as numerous great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in March to celebrate Emmy's life. Memorials may be sent to St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 S. Germantown Rd, Germantown, Tennessee, 38138 or the charity of the donor's choice.