CHURCH HILL – Emma Belle Armstrong, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Emma was born on August 12, 1930, to the late Adam and Mary Mullins Helton in Hawkins County.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Cutshaw, Rev. Johnny Angel, and Garrett Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Frank Marsh, Pam Livesay, and Karen Taylor. The burial will follow at Elm Springs Cemetery in Church Hill.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Edna Walker, Sherry Horne, and Linda Johnson and hospice nurse, Jackie Reeves for all the loving care they provided to Emma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elm Springs Cemetery Fund; Frank Marsh 337 Adam Avenue Church Hill, TN 37642 in Emma’s memory.
To leave an online message for the Armstrong family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Armstrong family.