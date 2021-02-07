KINGSPORT - Emily Louise Leach, age 98, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Robinette Valley, Virginia, a daughter of the late Dee Miller Palmer and Sarah Epperson Palmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Sexton Leach; brother, Eugene Palmer and grandson Michael Katz.
Emily was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport. She was a member of The Golden Age Gypsies camping club and DB Echos club. She worked as a manager of the Piece Goods Shop in Kingsport. She enjoyed working in her yard, reading, sewing and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her kind, gracious, loving and determined nature.
She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Addington (Paul Broadbent) of Charlotte NC, Larry Leach (Nancy) of Vero Beach, Florida, Joe Leach (Nang) of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Sara Palmer (Rick) of Banner Elk NC; Grandchildren, Scott Addington, Natalie Baron, Jubal Palmer, Luke Palmer and Laura Mitchell; Four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Garden of Section I at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Karl Berndt officiating.
Those unable to attend may view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
The family would like to extend special thanks to Brenda Dean, Dina Dye and Casey Belcher her caregivers for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to your favorite charity.
